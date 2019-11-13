ISRO releases 3D view of crater imaged by Chandrayaan-2

The Indian Space Research Organisation released the 3D image of a crater near Lindbergh that was imaged by Chandrayaan-2's payload, TMC-2 (Terrain Mapping Camera), on Wednesday.

"Have a look of 3D view of a crater imaged by TMC-2 of Chandrayaan2. TMC-2 provides images at 5m spatial resolution and stereo triplets (fore, nadir and aft views) for preparing DEM of the complete lunar surface," ISRO tweeted.