Italian woman flyer assaults Vistara crew, reportedly walks around semi-naked in flight

Woman assaults Vistara crew, walks 'semi-nude' on plane

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 31 2023, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 09:54 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

An Italian woman passenger was arrested and later granted bail after she allegedly created a ruckus and assaulted Vistara's cabin crew on an Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight which landed on monday, January 30.

The flyer, Paola Perruccio, allegedly insisted on sitting in business class despite an economy ticket. She took off some of her clothes and walked up and down the aisle in a partially naked state, according to ANI

Sahar police, who registered a case on the airline staff’s complaint on board Air Vistara flight UK 256, said the flyer, was inebriated.

The flight, which took off from Abu Dhabi at 2:03 am IST on Monday, landed in Mumbai in the early hours of January 30.

Vistara Spokesperson said, "We confirm that there was an unruly passenger on Vistara flight UK 256 operating from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on 30 January 2023. In view of the continued unruly conduct and violent behaviour, the captain issued a warning card and made a decision to restrain the customer."

The pilot made regular announcements to assure the other customers onboard of their safety and security. In accordance with the guidelines and our stringent SOPs, the security agencies on-ground were informed to take immediate action upon arrival, the Vistara spokesperson added.

