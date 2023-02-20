'Jaadui Pitara': Education minister launches learning-teaching material for foundational years

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched innovative learning material for foundational years of children called "Jaadui Pitara".

"It is an innovative, child-centric learning pedagogy that will prepare young children for the life-long journey of learning and fulfil one of the most vital recommendations of new National Education Policy (NEP)," Pradhan said at the launch here.

"Jaadui Pitara" is envisaged as a child-centric, innovative, toy-based learning experience that will strengthen conceptual understanding amongst learners of 3-8 years of age.