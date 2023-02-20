Education minister launches learning platform for kids

'Jaadui Pitara': Education minister launches learning-teaching material for foundational years

"Jaadui Pitara" is envisaged as a child-centric, innovative, toy-based learning experience that will strengthen conceptual understanding

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 20 2023, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 16:06 ist
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched innovative learning material for foundational years of children called "Jaadui Pitara".

"It is an innovative, child-centric learning pedagogy that will prepare young children for the life-long journey of learning and fulfil one of the most vital recommendations of new National Education Policy (NEP)," Pradhan said at the launch here.

"Jaadui Pitara" is envisaged as a child-centric, innovative, toy-based learning experience that will strengthen conceptual understanding amongst learners of 3-8 years of age.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Dharmendra Pradhan
DH Education

What's Brewing

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'China provinces among most climate-vulnerable regions'

'China provinces among most climate-vulnerable regions'

The staged bomb scare that backfired on Mumbai’s cops

The staged bomb scare that backfired on Mumbai’s cops

Dear police, put on the uniform 

Dear police, put on the uniform 

 