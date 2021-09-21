Jabbed with Covishield? Here's what you need to know before going to UK

India was moved to UK's amber list in August which had eased travel protocols amid Covid-19.

However, with UK declaring those jabbed with the Covishield vaccine as 'unvaccinated', travel from India has become complicated once again.

The Covishield vaccine, widely used in India's vaccination drive against Covid, is a version of UK's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Hence, the move has been called racist by many in India.

So, what happens to travel from India now?

1. A passenger travelling to the UK from India after having been in the country for 10 days or more will have to undergo a Covid test 3 days prior to their travel date

2. Arriving without the test will result in a fine of £500 being levied

3. Upon arrival, one has to undergo a Covid test on day 2 and day 8 while in mandatory home quaranine

4. If positive for Covid, the person, along with people in the household would have to quarantine for 10 days

5. If a variant of conncern is detected in the sample, their contacts would have to undergo Covid tests as well, according to Indian Express

Since those vaccinated with two doses of Covishield in India will be considered 'unjabbed', they would have to adhere to the guidelines mentioned above.

What are the vaccines recognised in the UK?

Those who have gotten the full course of Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen vaccines from a relevant public health body in Australia, Antigua, and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea or Taiwan will be considered fully vaccinated.

The UK also recognises mixing of two-dose vaccines (Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna), according to Indian Express.