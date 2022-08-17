ED names Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez named as accused in ED's supplementary charge sheet

Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi, also a Bollywood actress, have already recorded their statement as witness in the case

IANS
IANS,
  • Aug 17 2022, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 13:28 ist
Jacqueline Fernandez. Credit: AFP Photo

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as an accused in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) supplementary charge sheet filed in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, claim sources.

The ED is likely to file a second supplementary prosecution complaint against the actress before the Patiala House Court on Wednesday.

Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi, also a Bollywood actress, have already recorded their statement as witness in the case.

Also Read — ED questions Jacqueline Fernandez in conman Chandrashekhar's case

Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Jacqueline were attached by the ED. The probe agency termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actress.

In February, the ED had filed its first supplementary prosecution complaint against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide to Chandrashekhar who introduced him to the actresses. It was alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky used to choose costly gifts for Jacqueline and later used to drop it at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar.

In December last year, the ED had filed the first charge sheet in this matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh.

Chandrashekhar has allegedly spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebs. A few had refused to take gifts from him.

According to an excerpt from the charge sheet, Jacqueline says she did receive expensive gifts from Sukesh and that he had also purchased a horse "Espuela". The actor further claimed that he had bought a luxury car for her but she returned it

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jacqueline Fernandez
Enforcement Directorate
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots

OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots

DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?

DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?

Seek spaces where energies abound

Seek spaces where energies abound

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

 