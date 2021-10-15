Jagran group chairman Yogendra Mohan passes away

Jagran group chairman Yogendra Mohan passed away in Kanpur on Friday, the media house said.

His last rites will be performed in Kanpur on Saturday,

Dainik Jagran tweeted from its official handle about the death of Yogendra Mohan.

The 83-year-old was unwell and breathed his last at a private hospital, the media house said.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the leaders who condoled his death.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family, President Kovind said while working to increase the reach of Hindi newspapers, he also made special contributions in the field of educational projects.

"My condolences to his family and fans," Kovind said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi said he was deeply saddened by the demise of Yogendra Mohan Gupta.

His death is an irreparable loss to the world of art, literature and journalism, Modi said.

"I express my condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om shanti," he tweeted.

Vice President Naidu described the death of Yogendra Mohan as an irreparable loss to the world of journalism.

"Along with Hindi newspapers, he made a significant contribution in the field of education, art and culture. May god give strength to his family members to bear the loss in this hour of grief," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Yogendra Mohan had a very nuanced understanding of issues.

His passing away is a great loss for Hindi journalism, he wrote on Twitter.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the death of the Jagran group chairman was an irreparable loss for journalism.

He prayed to Lord Ram to grant the departed soul a place in his supreme abode and give strength to the bereaved family and the readers to bear the loss.

