Three arrested for vandalising vehicles in western Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Three people have been arrested for allegedly vandalising over 20 vehicles in a coordinated attack across multiple localities in western Bengaluru, police said. The arrested are Jayanth, 19, Likith, 18, and Gagan, 23. While the two are from Byadarahalli, Gagan is from Kamakshipalya. Three other suspects were minors, police said. </p>.<p>The incident came to light on Thursday after owners found their vehicles damaged. CCTV camera footage discovered later showed several men wearing hooded sweatshirts, armed with clubs and lethal weapons, vandalising vehicles on Magadi Road and in Byadarahalli and Madanayakanahalli. </p>.<p>While the investigation continues, police sources said that as of now, the motive remained unclear and the vandalism was under intoxication. It wasn't immediately clear if the suspects were also under the influence of illicit drugs. </p>.<p>The police also suspect the same gang was likely behind a robbery on the Avalahalli-Doddaballapur Road after committing the vandalism.</p>.<p>They are now expected to take the suspects into custody and continue further interrogation. They are also verifying if any of the suspects have criminal antecedents. </p>