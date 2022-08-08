Jaishankar, Ukrainian FM discuss Ukraine-Russia war, its global repercussions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and discussed the recent developments in Ukraine's conflict with Russia and its continuing global repercussions.

Jaishankar also assured Kuleba that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will reach Ukraine very soon.

"Appreciated the conversation today with FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine. Discussed recent developments in the conflict and its continuing global repercussions," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Assured that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will be reaching very soon," he said.

India has maintained that the crisis in Ukraine must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.