Jallianwala Bagh memorial 'revamp' shocks many

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 'revamped' memorial to 'honour' the Jallianwala Bagh massarce martyrs. Modi also unveiled a new entrance, and light and sound show at the venue.

"Join me as we inaugurate the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak today at 6:25 pm. I also invite you to watch the sound and light show. It would display the horrific massacre of April 1919 and instil a spirit of gratitude and reverence towards the martyrs", the PM had tweeted on August 28.

Join me as we inaugurate the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak today at 6:25 PM. I also invite you to watch the sound and light show. It would display the horrific massacre of April 1919 and instil a spirit of gratitude and reverence towards the martyrs. pic.twitter.com/p2BDHUbXAJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2021

However, the move did not go well with several netizens and Opposition leaders who expressed their anguish and shock on Twitter.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to slam the government's choices.

"Such an insult to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh can only be done by those who do not know the meaning of martyrdom. I am the son of a martyr - I will not tolerate the insult of martyrs at any cost. We are against this indecent cruelty", the Congress leader wrote in hindi.

जलियाँवाला बाग़ के शहीदों का ऐसा अपमान वही कर सकता है जो शहादत का मतलब नहीं जानता। मैं एक शहीद का बेटा हूँ- शहीदों का अपमान किसी क़ीमत पर सहन नहीं करूँगा। हम इस अभद्र क्रूरता के ख़िलाफ़ हैं। pic.twitter.com/3tWgsqc7Lx — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2021

Another Congress member, Gaurav Gogoi, wrote, "call me a traditional Indian but I am not a fan of installing disco lights on institutions of importance and dignity. Such pomp reduces the gravity and horror of the Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to base entertainment. Similarly the strobe lights on Parliament are also appalling".

Call me a traditional Indian but I am not a fan of installing disco lights on institutions of importance and dignity. Such pomp reduces the gravity and horror of the Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to base entertainment. Similarly the strobe lights on Parliament are also appalling. https://t.co/ZesKZtKNKD — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) August 30, 2021

Bewildered citizens penned down their thoughts on the issue as well.

"This is desecration at best and forceful erosion of history at worst", wrote one Twitter user.

I have a fond memory of travelling with my dad to Jalianwala Bagh. As a young boy, the site painted a eerie picture of massacre to come. The well, the bullet holes stood a witness. This is desecration at best and forceful erosion of history at worst. pic.twitter.com/AgcMDhVZqu — suren reddy (@sagyaan) August 30, 2021

Another individual compared the 'revamped' memorial to a Holocaust memorial for Jews, pointing out the stark differences.

"This is Holocaust memorial— bulit to honour the memory of millions of Jews who were exterminated by Nazis during the Holocaust. More importantly, there's no light and sound show here", tweeted the user.

This is Holocaust memorial— bulit to honour the memory of millions of Jews who were exterminated by Nazis during the Holocaust. More importantly, there's no light and sound show here.#Jalianwalabagh pic.twitter.com/rG5qeSAWxb — Аnton Kalashnikov (@AKalashnikov05) August 30, 2021

More netizens chimed in with similar views.

Everything is not an ad campaign or marketing blitz. This makes me so angry. People died here and we have a sound and light show. Muted is always the way to go. But who will explain that to this government that is spotlight hungry and with zero sense of humility. #jalianwalabagh https://t.co/y0YnsN5pw6 — Patsy (@hardlyafloat) August 30, 2021

Only a psychopath with zero emotions; having no value for human lives, can alter such entrance to places to look like offices of a Real Estate and do a “light & sound show” where such a big massacre happened 👎🏻 #jalianwalabagh #amritsar pic.twitter.com/svjo5pnLbR — Ajit singh (@ajitsingh777) August 30, 2021

Where is National Monument Authority @NMANEWDELHI Defacing a historical monument is a crime, please take appropriate action. #JallianwalaBaghSmarak #jalianwalabagh pic.twitter.com/vQzhoI6jai — sarbajeet (@mosttrusted_ind) August 30, 2021

Next, the graveyards/ cremation grounds in the country will have sound and light show to show gratitude to deads.

There will be food courts and game zones for kids,so that they feel amused and entertained. Shameless man!#jalianwalabagh pic.twitter.com/SOqOb2v0g4 — M #with farmers (@BrightDays19) August 30, 2021