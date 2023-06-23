Jamnagar building collapse: 4 rescued, 8-10 people feared trapped

Jamnagar building collapse: 4 rescued, 8-10 trapped

PTI
PTI, Jamnagar,
  • Jun 23 2023, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 20:57 ist
Rescue operation underway after a three-storey building collapses in Jamnagar, Friday, June 23, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

A three-storeyed residential building in Jamnagar city in Gujarat collapsed on Friday evening, officials said.

While four persons have been rescued in an operation mounted by the fire brigade, local residents claimed eight to ten people may be trapped in the debris.

"A three-storeyed residential building in Sadhana Colony area collapsed in the evening. Four persons have been rescued in the operation underway. The building was constructed by the Gujarat Housing Board nearly three decades back," an official said.

Jamnagar municipal commissioner DN Modi, senior civic officials and local MLA Divyesh Akbari rushed to the spot and are overseeing the rescue operation, he said.

Local residents said the building was in a dilapidated condition and it collapsed at around 6:00 pm when residents were still inside.

While three to four persons were pulled out alive from the rubble and hospitalised, eight to ten persons are feared to be trapped inside, residents said.

Gujarat
Building Collapse
India News

