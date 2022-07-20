JEE Main second session postponed to July 25

The second session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main has been postponed and will now begin from July 25 instead of July 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday.

The NTA did not cite any reason for the postponement of the crucial exam.

"JEE-Main's second session is going to be commenced from July 25 for 6.29 lakh candidates at different centres located in approximately 500 cities including 17 cities outside India. The admit cards will be available for download from Thursday," the NTA said.

Earlier, the entrance exam was scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30.

The NTA conducted the first session of the exam from June 23 to June 29 and the result was declared on July 12.