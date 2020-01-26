Jharkhand Health department issues 'advisory' for coronavirus

Jharkhand Health dept issues 'advisory' for coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Jan 26 2020, 11:14am ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2020, 11:18am ist
Workers from local disease control and prevention department in protective suits disinfect a residential area following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Ruichang, Jiangxi province, China January 25, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

The Jharkhand Health Department has issued an advisory to all districts and health institutions in the state to stay alert and report any suspected case of Coronavirus.

The department has sent 'reporting formats' issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) to all the districts and health institutions to report any suspected case of Coronavirus, an official release said.

The advisory also asked them to continuously monitor any suspected case of Coronavirus for 28 days, said an official release quoting Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

Kulkarni said that officials of all the districts and health institutions have been told about the advisory, standard operating procedures and updates issued by the Union Health and Family Welfare department.

Media reports on the disease are being monitored, he said on Saturday after a review meeting with health officials.

The death toll in the deadly new coronavirus in China rose to 56 on Sunday with confirmed cases of viral affliction reaching 1,975 and 324 of them being critical.

