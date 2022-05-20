J&K delimitation panel orders come into effect

J&K delimitation panel orders come into effect

The report of the commission will form the basis for future assembly polls in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 20 2022, 19:31 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 19:31 ist

The orders of the Delimitation Commission which redrew the assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will "take effect" from May 20, the Law Ministry said.

The panel's two orders -- one of March 14 dealing with the number of constituencies reserved for various categories and the second of May 5 dealing with the size of each constituency -- will come into effect together from May 20.

The report of the commission will form the basis for future assembly polls in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The delimitation panel had given six additional assembly seats to Jammu region and one to Kashmir Valley and brought areas of Rajouri and Poonch under the Anantnag parliamentary seat.

Jammu division will now have 43 assembly seats and Kashmir 47 in the 90-member house.

In a notification on Friday, the Law Ministry said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-sections (2) and (3) of section 62 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019), the Central Government hereby appoints the 20th day of May, 2022, as the date on which the orders of the Delimitation Commission, Order No. 1, dated the 14th March, 2022 and Order No. 2, dated the 5th May, 2022,... shall take effect." 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
delimitation
India News

What's Brewing

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

 