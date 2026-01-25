Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

A requiem for a nation’s history

In 2025, Mohit Gujral restored and adapted the home into an artistic offering for the city, a living site for exhibitions, gatherings and quiet activations.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 20:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 20:28 IST
ArtSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us