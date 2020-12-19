JKCA scam: Enforcement Directorate attaches Farooq Abdullah’s properties worth Rs 11.86 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached property worth Rs 11.86 crore belonging to National Conference (NC) president and former chief of minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, in connection with alleged money laundering case in J&K Cricket Association (JKCA).

Sources told DH that the ED, which is investigating the case, attached three houses and a commercial building belonging to octogenarian Abdullah in Srinagar, Baramulla and Jammu. The agency has issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The attached properties include three houses located at posh Gupkar Road in Srinagar, in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and Bhatindi area of Jammu city, and a commercial building on M. A Road near city Center Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

While the book value of these attached properties is Rs 11.86 crore, their market value stated to be about Rs 60-70 crore, sources added.

On October 19 Abdullah, who represents Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the Parliament, was questioned by the ED for seven hours in connection with alleged misappropriation of Rs 43 crore when he was the president of the JKCA. Two days later he was again summoned by the probe agency and questioned him about his role and decisions taken when the alleged scam took place.

Last July, Abdullah was also questioned by the agency, days before the Centre’s August 5 decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had in 2018 filed a charge-sheet against the NC president, and three of his associates, for alleged misappropriation of funds. The ED case is based on a CBI FIR in which it was revealed that money was allegedly transferred into bogus accounts created by the JKCA officials. The JKCA gets subsidies from the BCCI annually.

According to the CBI investigation, the accounts were opened in the name of the JKCA in J&K Bank and the BCCI funds were diverted to these bogus accounts and subsequently siphoned off. The BCCI had given Rs 113 crore to the JKCA from 2002 to 2011 as grant for the promotion of cricket in the region. Of this, Rs 43.69 crore was allegedly siphoned off and misappropriated by the accused.