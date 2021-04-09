Johnson & Johnson set to begin India trial of its single-shot vaccine: Report

Johnson & Johnson has told Indian regulators that it will soon begin clinical trials of its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine in the country, The Indian Express reported on Friday.
The US drugs and healthcare giant has sent a letter to India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) saying it would "very shortly apply for permission to conduct clinical bridging trials in India," according to the report.
Read more: Johnson & Johnson testing Covid-19 vaccine on teens
The report comes as many vaccination centres in India grapple with a shortage of vaccine supplies as the country of 1.3 billion is battling a second wave of Covid-19 infections that has eclipsed the first. India's government, however, has repeatedly said there is no shortage of shots.
Johnson & Johnson and the CDSCO did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
India currently has two approved vaccines in use, one developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and the other, a shot from local player Bharat Biotech.
There are other vaccine candidates in trials in India including Russia's Sputnik-V, for which local drugmaker Dr Reddy's is currently conducting trials. Another shot developed by Cadila Healthcare Ltd is also in trials.
The tiny sub particle disobeying laws of physics
Vietnamese artist helps women heal with tattoos
'This smartphone brand's move into EVs is totally sane'
DH Toon | Poll rallies or recharge points for Covid-19?
Modern brains evolved much more recently than thought
'Climate change, rich-poor gap, conflict may increase'
Vast millenia-old 'lost golden city' found in Egypt
Mental health and human rights
Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk