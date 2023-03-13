Just the beginning: I&B minister on India's Oscar wins

Just the beginning: I&B minister on India's Oscar wins

'Naatu Naatu', or 'Naacho Naacho' in Hindi, was composed by M M Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 13 2023, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 15:39 ist
Anurag Thakur. Credit: PTI Photo

Hailing the victory of the song "Naatu Naatu" and the Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers at the Oscars, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said it's just the beginning and India will soon become the content hub of the world.

While Naatu Naatu, the chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period film RRR, became the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category, The Elephant Whisperers created history at the awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Thakur congratulated the makers.

"Indian film and Indian content makers have the potential to make it big in the coming years as well. It is just the beginning. India will become the content hub of the world and congratulations to both the teams," he told reporters outside the Parliament House. 

Naatu Naatu, or Naacho Naacho in Hindi, was composed by M M Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.

The Elephant Whisperers has been directed by debutante Kartiki Gonsalves. The Netflix documentary bested Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate to win the trophy.

India News
Entertainment News
RRR
Anurag Thakur
The Elephant Whisperers

