Justice N V Ramana appointed as 48th CJI by President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Justice N V Ramana, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as next the Chief Justice of India. He would take the oath of office on April 24, on superannuation of incumbent CJI S A Bobde.

The Law Ministry on Tuesday issued the notification stating that Justice Ramana would be the Chief Justice of India with effect from April 24. On March 24, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde recommended the name of Justice N V Ramana as his successor.

Justice Bobde, who demits office on April 23, closed in-house inquiry against Justice Ramana on a letter by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 6, 2020.

Also Read | Meet Justice Ramana, the next Chief Justice of India

With the notification, Justice Ramana is all set to become the 48th Chief Justice of India. Justice Ramana, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, was elevated to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014. He retires on August 26, 2022.

He was appointed as judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2000. He has also been acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court. He has also been Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

In October, 2020, a huge controversy erupted as the AP CM, wrote to the CJI alleging that the state High Court was being used to "destabilise and topple his democratically elected government". The letter accused Justice Ramana of trying to control the High Court and influence cases affecting the state.

In the top court, Justice Ramana has presided over a five-judge bench which heard of petitions related to revoking of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. He also dealt with the matter related to ban of 4G in Jammu and Kashmir and declared that access to internet was a fundamental right.

He also presided over a bench which dealt with legal questions arising out of resignation of 17 rebel MLAs of Congress and JDS of Karnataka.