Kaali row: Majority Indians want TMC to expel Mahua Moitra

The controversy surrounding Goddess Kaali erupted when Madurai-born and Toronto-based filmmaker, Leena Manimekalai released an offensive poster of the Goddess further got accentuated by the objectionable remarks of TMC MP Mahua Moitra about the deity.

Leena Manimekalai depicted a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali and smoking in the poster of her film.

Participating in a conclave of an English news channel, the TMC parliamentarian said, "Kaali" to her is a "meat-eating, alcohol-accepting Goddess".

Moitra's remarks outraged the worshippers of the Goddess.

Several FIRs have been lodged against the Lok Sabha MP in different states of the country on the charges of hurting the sentiments of the worshippers. Although the TMC distanced itself from Moitra's remarks, the party didn't initiate any action against her.

CVoter-India Tracker conducted a nationwide survey for IANS to know people's views on the issue. The opinion poll intended to know if mere distancing from their controversial remarks of Moitra is enough or if TMC should have taken tougher action against her.

During the survey, the majority of the respondents, 66 per cent, opined that TMC should expel Moitra for her controversial remarks, however, 34 per cent disagreed.

The survey revealed that the majority of Indians want stern action against those making offensive statements against any religion and religious figures.

This is evident from the survey data, as the majority of both the NDA voters, 71 per cent, and opposition supporters, 62 per cent, stressed that TMC should expel the party MP for her provocative remarks.

Similarly, a majority of both the urban and rural voters demanded that TMC should show the doors to the parliamentarian.

During the survey, 70 per cent of rural and 61 per cent of urban voters asserted that TMC should not show any leniency towards Moitra on the issue and that exemplary action should be taken against her by expelling her from the party.