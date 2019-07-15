Kalraj Mishra appointed Himachal Governor

Senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra was on Monday appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh after transferring Acharya Devvrat to Gujarat.

The appointments of Mishra and Devvrat will come into effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, a Rashtrapati Bhavan press communique said.

Mishra did not contest the Lok Sabha elections this time as he had crossed the age of 75, the unofficial age-limit set by the party leadership for fighting polls.

He had quit from the Narendra Modi government as Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in 2017 after he crossed 75.

Devvrat, who was appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh in 2015, will replace Gujarat Governor O P Kohli, who retires on Monday.

Read more: 9 Governors to retire in next 3 months