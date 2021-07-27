Haasan, Prasoon Joshi appear before parliamentary panel

Kamal Haasan, Prasoon Joshi appear before parliamentary panel

Both Haasan and Joshi were called by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology chaired by Shashi Tharoor

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 27 2021, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 23:02 ist
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and Censor Board chairman Prasoon Joshi appeared before a parliamentary panel reviewing the functioning of the board on Tuesday.

Both Haasan and Joshi were called by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology chaired by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

The agenda of the meeting was to review the functioning of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in the context of the Draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

BJP members of the panel staged a walkout before the start of the meeting, claiming that they were not informed of the agenda. They also contended that when the House is not functioning due to disruptions by opposition members, how could parliamentary committees conduct their businesses.

Panel members belonging to opposition parties, however, claimed that a notification was issued about the meeting and that the members were informed in advance.

They also said as many as five meetings of various standing committees, including those chaired by BJP MPs, were scheduled for Tuesday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kamal Haasan
Prasoon Joshi
Shashi Tharoor
Censor Board

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

 