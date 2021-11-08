Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor awarded Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami, Ekta Kapoor awarded Padma Shri

The pictures from the ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 08 2021, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 13:31 ist
Kangana took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of the news. Credit: Instagram/@kangana_ranaut_queen

Bollywood personalities Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami and Ekta Kapoor are a few names being honoured with the Padma Shri on Monday in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital.

They will be feted with the honour by President Ram Nath Kovind. Other recipients of the Padma Shri this year from the world of arts include filmmaker Karan Johar and late singer S.P. Balasubramaniam.

Also read: Star shuttler P V Sindhu receives Padma Bhushan award

Kangana took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of the news. The screenshot seems to be from a Kangana fan club.

The post read: "Four times National Award winner Kangana Ranaut to be honoured with the fourth highest civilian honoured 'Padma Shri' on 8th November in New Delhi'.

The pictures from the ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media, where Kangana is seen sporting a beautiful green-golden saree paired with stunning large jhumkas and a white face mask. Musician Adnani Sami looked dapper in a classic black sherwani with golden embroidery.

Last month, Kangana was feted with the Best Actress award for her performances in the Hindi films 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' and 'Panga' at the 67th National Film Awards.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Padma Shri
India News
Ekta Kapoor
Kangana Ranaut
Adnan Sami

Related videos

What's Brewing

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

 