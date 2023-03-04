Kapil Sibal launches 'Insaaf' website to help citizens fight 'injustice'

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday announced a new platform 'Insaaf' to fight "injustice" prevailing in the country under the BJP-led government with an open invite to all, including Opposition leaders, to join him in the struggle for preserving Constitutional values.

Claiming that injustice is meted out to citizens, institutions, political Opposition, journalists, teachers, and medium and small businesses, Sibal said he will hold a meeting on March 10 and 11 at Jantar Mantar to declare his new vision for the country.

He said a website 'Insaaf ke Sipahi' has been launched where anyone can register. This will be a national-level platform where lawyers will be at the forefront, he said.

"It is with great deliberation that I have decided that people need to be awakened and asked to become our 'Insaaf ke Sipahi' and wherever injustice is happening, they should fight it. I want all Opposition chief ministers and leaders to support me in this endeavour and we start a national movement to free ourselves from this slavery," Sibal told reporters.

Sibal is working on bringing Opposition leaders to jointly fight injustice in the country. He said his motives were not political but for preserving Constitutional values.

The independent Rajya Sabha MP said he wants the Congress to join the initiative while making it clear he was not forming a party but initiating a people's movement.

"The RSS spread their ideology in every locality and that ideology also gives rise to injustice in certain cases. We will fight that injustice also. We want that in every nook and corner of the country 'insaaf ke sipahi' stand up and fight," he said.

The former Congress leader alleged that the BJP government was attempting to finish off Opposition with the Enforcement Directorate acting as its "Valentine".

Referring to defections engineered by the BJP, he said the Xth Schedule of the Constitution has become a "defector's paradise".

"After 2014, the BJP have toppled eight governments. Tell me if there is any other country where elected governments are toppled through inducements and buying of legislators. Courts, lawyers and people are silent, this is political injustice," he said.