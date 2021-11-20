India Rains Highlights: Six die after building collapses due to heavy rains in Andhra's Ananthapur district

Battered by the heavy rains for over a week, Karnataka is likely to witness another three days of rainy days according to meteorologists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Andhra Pradesh is witnessing heavy rains. PM Narendra Modi spoke with CM Jaganmohan Reddy to review the situation. Stay tuned for updates.
Restrictions at Sabarimala relaxed as rains recede
The restrictions imposed on pilgrims at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala due to heavy rains were relaxed by Saturday noon as the showersreceded.
Read More
Navy drops relief material in flood-affected areas in AP's Kadapa district
Heavy rains continue to lash Puducherry
6 dead after building collapses due to heavy rains in AP's Ananthapur district
Orange alert for two districts in Andhra Pradesh: IMD
Andhra CM Jagan conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Chittoor, Kadapa districts
Northeast monsoon: Tamil Nadu receives 68% excess rainfall
Tamil Nadu has received 68 per cent excess rainfall during the ongoing northeast monsoon and three people and over 300 heads of cattle were killed in the last 24 hours, the government said on Saturday.
Read More
Tirupati: People try to catch fish on a flooded road following heavy downpour, in Tirupati
At least 30 dead or missing in India floods: reports
At least 30 people are dead or missing after flash floods hit southIndia, reports said Saturday, with three buses washed away in one incident.
Rescue teams pulled out a dozen bodies after three buses were washed away in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. At least 18 other people were still missing.
Analysts say unpredictable and extreme weather across South Asia is driven by climate change, exacerbated by damming, deforestation and excessive development. (AFP)
Pathanamthitta district administration has allowed those devotees to Sabarimala who have already reached base camp at Nilakkal. The devotees will be allowed in different batches: Divya S Iyer, District Collector
8 killed, 12 missing in AP floods; life thrown out of gear
A heavy downpour of up to 20 cm wreaked havoc in three Rayalaseema districts and one south coastal district in Andhra Pradesh, leaving at least eight people dead on Friday. Twelve people were still reported missing in Kadapa district, while the Indian Air Force, SDRF and Fire Services personnel rescued tens of people caught in the flash floods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy over phone and enquired about the situation and promised all help to the state.
Wet, gloomy weather swamps Bengaluru
The wet, gloomy weather has continued to overwhelm the city, flooding localities, uprooting trees, turning streets into veritable pools and giving vehicle users a hard time.
Read more
Modi speaks to Jagan on Andhra flood situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over phone and enquired about the situation in the state due to heavy rains.
The Chief Minister explained about the high intensity situation in Nellore, Anantapur, YSR Kadapa and Chittoor districts due to the heavy rains and the steps being taken by the government.
Reddy told the Prime Minister that Navy helicopters were being pressed into service.
The Prime Minister assured all help to the State in tackling the situation.
The Chief Minister will be conducting an aerial survey of the flood affected areas on Saturday.
12 washed away as heavy rains trigger floods in Andhra
At least 12 people were killed and 18 others went missing after three buses of Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) were stuck in floods triggered by heavy rains in Kadapa district on Friday.
Rescue workers pulled out 12 bodies and were searching for the missing people in Rajampet area.
The buses were stuck in flood waters in Mandpalle, Akepadu and Nandaluru villages. The passengers along with drivers and conductors had climbed on the top of the buses. While some were rescued by the local residents, 30 people were feared washed away.
Three bodies were recovered from an RTC bus near Nandaluru. (IANS)
Wet, gloomy weather swamps Bengaluru
The wet, gloomy weather has continued to overwhelm the city, flooding localities, uprooting trees, turning streets into veritable pools and giving vehicle users a hard time.
Read more
Rain havoc in south Andhra Pradesh: At least 12 feared dead
Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Chittoor and Kadapa districts, while Anantapuram was also affected severely on Friday.
At least 12 people were reported as dead in the flash floods near Rajampeta in the Kadapa district. Three road transport buses were caught in the swirling waters and some of the passengers were washed away.
Read more
South Karnataka continues to bear rain brunt; 7 killed
The unyielding showers, triggered by a severe depression over the Bay of Bengal, continued to play havoc with the standing crops, houses and civic infrastructure across the state.
Read more
Rains to continue for 3 more days, yellow alert in 18 Karnataka districts
Battered by the heavy rains for over a week, Karnataka is likely to witness another three rainy days according to meteorologists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Read more