Karnataka MPs seek Centre's help to trace CCD founder

Karnataka BJP leaders on Tuesday sought the help of the Centre to search businessman V G Siddhartha, who went missing since Monday evening from Mangaluru.

BJP MPs Shobha Karandlaje, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Gaddi Gowdar, Bhagwanth Khuba and Karadi Sanganna met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to extend help to trace son-in-law of former Chief Minister S M Krishna.

In the memorandum, MPs requested the Centre to provide coast guard and other forces to assist the state forces in the search operation.

Amit Shah gave a positive response and asked the concerned officials to extend all assistance including help from coast guard in the search operation, he said.