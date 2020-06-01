Keep middle seats vacant: DGCA to airlines

Keep middle seats vacant to extent possible: DGCA to airlines

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2020, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 14:57 ist

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday asked airlines to allot seats in flights in such a manner that middle seats are kept vacant to the extent possible.

However, if a flyer has been allotted the middle seat due to a high passenger load "then additional protective equipment like the wrap-around gown of the Ministry of Textile approved standards" must be provided to that passenger in addition to three-layered face mask and face shield, said the DGCA order, which has been accessed by PTI.

India resumed its domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. International commercial passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

