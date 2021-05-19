Kejriwal does not speak for India, has no competence on Covid-19 variant, Centre tells Singapore

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal does not speak for India and he has no competence to pronounce on the variants of the SARS-Cov-2 virus or the civil aviation policy of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government conveyed to Singapore on Wednesday.

A tweet by Kejriwal warning against a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus being spotted in Singapore triggered a protest from the government of the South-East Asian nation. New Delhi’s High Commissioner to Singapore P Kumaran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the city-state’s government on Wednesday.

The Government of Singapore conveyed to him its "strong objection" to the tweet by the Delhi Chief Minister. “(The) High Commissioner (of India to Singapore) clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy,” tweeted Arindam Bagchi, Joint Secretary (External Publicity) and official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi.

MFA regrets the unfounded assertions made on Facebook and Twitter by Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal that a variant of COVID-19 found in Singapore was particularly harmful to children and could cause a third wave of infections in India.

Read more:https://t.co/ztszSeBGFy — MFAsg (@MFAsg) May 19, 2021

There is no truth in the assertion that there is a new COVID strain in Singapore. Phylogenetic testing has shown that the B.1.617.2 variant is the prevalent strain in many of the COVID cases, including in children, in recent weeks in Singapore.https://t.co/uz0mNPNxlE https://t.co/Vyj7gyyzvJ — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) May 18, 2021

Kejriwal also drew flak from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. “Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against (the) Covid-19. Appreciate Singapore's role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their (Singapore’s) gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship,” Jaishankar posted on Twitter, tagging Vivian Balakrishnan, his counterpart in the South East Asian nation. The diplomat-turned-politician also stated that Delhi Chief Minister did not speak for India.

However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 19, 2021

After the disastrous second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic started wreaking havoc across India, the Modi Government over the past weeks brought in 8,264 oxygen concentrators, 51,000 oximeters, 63 BiPAP and ventilators, six dialysis machines, 64 cryogenic tanks, 8,994 medical oxygen cylinders of 40 litre capacity and 1,862 cylinders with 10-litre capacity from Singapore.

“However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify - Delhi CM does not speak for India,” tweeted the External Affairs Minister.

Kejriwal had on Tuesday tweeted that a new variant of the virus causing the Covid-19 had been spotted in Singapore and it had been found to be extremely dangerous for children and might come to India, where it could unleash the third wave of the pandemic. He urged the Union Government to cancel all flights between Singapore and India with immediate effect and to make arrangements for vaccinating the children.

सिंगापुर में आया कोरोना का नया रूप बच्चों के लिए बेहद ख़तरनाक बताया जा रहा है, भारत में ये तीसरी लहर के रूप में आ सकता है। केंद्र सरकार से मेरी अपील:

1. सिंगापुर के साथ हवाई सेवाएं तत्काल प्रभाव से रद्द हों

2. बच्चों के लिए भी वैक्सीन के विकल्पों पर प्राथमिकता के आधार पर काम हो — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 18, 2021

The Ministry of Health of the Singapore Government was quick to react. It stressed in a press release that no Covid-19 virus variant was known as the 'Singapore Variant'. "The strain that is prevalent in many of the Covid-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India. Phylogenetic testing has shown this B.1.617.2 variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore," it stated in the press release tweeted by the High Commission of Singapore in New Delhi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Singapore Government issued a separate press release on Wednesday, expressing disappointment as it noted that even a prominent political figure (Delhi Chief Minister) had failed to ascertain the facts before making such claims.

Balakrishnan later thanked Jaishankar for his tweet calling Kejriwal’s statement "irresponsible". "Thanks @DrSJaishankar let’s focus on resolving the situation in our respective countries and helping one another. Nobody is safe until everyone is safe," tweeted the Foreign Minister of Singapore.