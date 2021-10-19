Kerala accounts for more than half of India's new Covid-19 cases

With 6,676 new Covid-19 cases, Kerala accounts for over half of India's 13,058 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. This is India's lowest single-day rise in cases in 231 days, Union Health Ministry data showed.

India logged 164 fatalities over the past 24 hours, while active cases in the country dropped to 1,83,118.

Recovery rate is currently at 98.14 per cent.

