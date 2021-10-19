Over half of India's fresh Covid cases from Kerala

Kerala accounts for more than half of India's new Covid-19 cases

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2021, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 09:32 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

With 6,676 new Covid-19 cases, Kerala accounts for over half of India's 13,058 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. This is India's lowest single-day rise in cases in 231 days, Union Health Ministry data showed.

India logged 164 fatalities over the past 24 hours, while active cases in the country dropped to 1,83,118.

Recovery rate is currently at 98.14 per cent.

More to follow...    

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Union Health Ministry
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How do landslides occur and what triggers them?

How do landslides occur and what triggers them?

DH Toon | Kerala disaster management back in focus

DH Toon | Kerala disaster management back in focus

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

 