Kerala CM flays centre over migrant welfare funds

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has flayed that even as the Centre stated that additional allotment was being given to states for welfare of migrant workers, it was only part of the disaster response fund that the state was entitled to. As per the 15th finance commission Kerala was entitled for Rs. 314 crore. Of this, Rs 157 crore was now allotted.

He also flayed that the centre was not allowing state's repeated pleas for enhancing borrowing limits from 3 percent. The Chief Minister also said that a study by experts estimated that Kerala may suffer a revenue loss of Rs. 35,455 crore owing to COVID-19.