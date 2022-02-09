Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan flays hijab row in Karnataka

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka was part of attempts by vested interests forces to destroy communal harmony and secular values of the country.

"The hijab row and the row over actor Shah Rukh Khan offering prayer during the funeral of Lata Mangeshkar were part of attempts by vested interest groups to disturb the communal harmony. Those need to be seen with utmost seriousness and the secular forces of the nation should take a non-compromising stand against such attempts," he told reporters.

Vijayan said that communal forces were trying to induce the poison of communalism into minds of even small kids. It was a very dangerous situation and the communal forces wanted to have such a situation in the country. Educational institutions and class rooms should be places where secularism should prevail, he said.

Vijayan also flayed the Centre's decision to revoke the licence of Malayalam television channel Media One without openly citing the reason. The reason for shutting a channel should be disclosed instead of just maintaining that it was due to national security, he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: