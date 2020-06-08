Kerala girl accused of exam malpractice found dead

A week after Kerala witnessed a school girl ending life owing to lack of online study facilities at home, a 20-year-old girl accused of malpractice in university examination was found dead in a river. Police suspect that she committed suicide.

Anju P. Shaji, of Kanjirapally in Kottayam district, who was reported missing since Saturday evening, was found dead at Meenachal river near the college where she appeared for exam.

While her father and relatives alleged that the BVM Holy Cross college authorities mentally harassed her with false accusation of malpractice in exam on Saturday, the college authorities came out with CCTV footage and Anju's hall ticket with notes scribbled on it defending the charges that the girl indulged in malpractice in the B.Com final semester university examination.

It was suspected that Anju jumped into the river on Saturday owing to mental trauma. Her bag was spotted near the river. Meanwhile, apart from a police probe, the Kerala Women's Commission also launched a probe into the matter.