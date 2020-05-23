Kerala will be able to survive any crisis after COVID-19: CM

Kerala will survive any crisis after COVID-19: CM

  May 23 2020
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the state would be able to survive any other crisis after COVID-19 as it was in the forefront of developing innovative ways to fight the pandemic.

"Kerala is in the forefront of developing innovative ways to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and will be able to overcome any crisis which might come. Most of the cases currently being reported in Kerala have come from outside the state. We must not alienate them.

This land belongs to them too," Vijayan said, speaking at the first edition of #AskTheCM organized by Twitter India. He was responding to queries on the return of Keralites from abroad, their employment issues, upcoming monsoon and climate change, chances of a natural disaster and preparedness of the state to deal with it, the agriculture sector, the prerequisites of the lockdown relaxations, among others. 

