Kerry meets Modi, pledges US support for India's climate action plan

The United States will support India’s plans to deal with the challenge posed by climate change by facilitating affordable access to green technologies and requisite finance, American President Joe Biden’s special envoy John Kerry told Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kerry called on the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Modi told the US Special Presidential Envoy on Climate that India was committed to meeting its nationally-determined contributions under the Paris Agreement. Kerry briefed the Prime Minister on his “fruitful and productive discussions” over the last two days in India, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. He positively noted India’s climate actions including its ambitious renewable energy plans. He briefed the Prime Minister about the upcoming Leaders’ Summit on Climate, which the US President would host on April 22 and 23. Biden already invited Modi to take part in the virtual summit.

The Prime Minister agreed that cooperation between India and the United States particularly on financing innovation and faster deployment of green technologies would have a positive demonstration effect on other countries.

Kerry conveyed greetings of the US President to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister fondly recalled his recent interactions with the US President, including during the first summit of the Quad on March 12. He requested Kerry to convey his best wishes to Biden and the US Vice President Kamala Harris.