Kerry pledges US support for India's climate action bid

Kerry meets Modi, pledges US support for India's climate action plan

Modi told the US Special Presidential Envoy on Climate that India was committed to meeting its nationally-determined contributions under the Paris Agreement

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS,
  • Apr 07 2021, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 22:56 ist
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, April 7, 2021. Credit: Handout via Reuters

The United States will support India’s plans to deal with the challenge posed by climate change by facilitating affordable access to green technologies and requisite finance, American President Joe Biden’s special envoy John Kerry told Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kerry called on the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Modi told the US Special Presidential Envoy on Climate that India was committed to meeting its nationally-determined contributions under the Paris Agreement. Kerry briefed the Prime Minister on his “fruitful and productive discussions” over the last two days in India, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. He positively noted India’s climate actions including its ambitious renewable energy plans. He briefed the Prime Minister about the upcoming Leaders’ Summit on Climate, which the US President would host on April 22 and 23. Biden already invited Modi to take part in the virtual summit. 

The Prime Minister agreed that cooperation between India and the United States particularly on financing innovation and faster deployment of green technologies would have a positive demonstration effect on other countries.

Kerry conveyed greetings of the US President to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister fondly recalled his recent interactions with the US President, including during the first summit of the Quad on March 12. He requested Kerry to convey his best wishes to Biden and the US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
India
Climate Change
Joe Biden

Related videos

What's Brewing

This game aims to teach you about emotion recognition

This game aims to teach you about emotion recognition

Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'

Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'

Jellyfish-like organisms halt S Korean nuclear reactors

Jellyfish-like organisms halt S Korean nuclear reactors

This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!

This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

 