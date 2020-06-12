Kisan Sabha, CITU, Agri workers union join hands against Modi govt

Workers, farmers and agricultural workers will join hands for a two-month long campaign culminating in a "militant" protest on 'Quit India Day' on August 9 against Narendra Modi government's "anti-worker and anti-farmer" policies that perpetuated further distress during Covid-19.

The CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and All India Agriculture Workers Union (AIAWU) chalked out the campaign that involves writing letters to President Ram Nath Kovind from across the country, local level campaign in June and July, protest at village level on July 23 and a massive countrywide "militant mobilisation" on August 9, which is observed as Quit India Day.

"Instead of taking effective measures to contain the pandemic, the BJP government is aggressively trying to centralise entire governance through authoritarian measures and fascistic intent. At the same time RSS led forces are communalising even the Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdown has created a situation of reverse migration, acute unemployment, deepening absolute poverty and total lack of health facilities, particularly in the countryside," a joint statement said.

AIKS General Secretary Hannan Mollah said a serious situation has emerged in the country and the farmers and workers, who are the "real wealth creators of the country" are facing hardships due to the lopsided policies of the Modi government.

"Modi is destroying farmer-centric agriculture by replacing it with corporate agriculture. The country has been put on mortgage. We saw the government going ahead with three ordinances related to the farm sector. Farmers will be forced to become slaves of corporates. We have decided on a joint struggle," Mollah told a joint digital press conference.

CITU General Secretary Tapan Sen accused the government of declaring a "war against wealth creators" and in the name of reforms and revival, the economy is actually pushed into a decline and adding to the wealth and fortunes of a handful of Indian and foreign corporates.

"The government has unlocked the economy. But it is still imposing a lock on people's activities under the guise of lockdown. Trade unions as well as farmers and agricultural workers have decided that we cannot accept this. We have to defy, resist and combat," he said.

AIAWU General Secretary B Venkat said discontent of the people against the government is growing, which is reflected in their participation in the independent and joint calls against the policies of the government. Both AIKS and AIAWU have announced their support for the July 3 joint trade unions' protest against suspension of labour laws.

During their campaign, the three unions will demand free universal healthcare for all, 10 kg free food grains per person per month to all for six months, Rs 7,500 per month for all non tax- paying families for next six months, 200 days work under MNREGA with Rs 600 wages per day or unemployment allowance, extending rural employment guarantee scheme to urban areas and withdrawal of ordinances and executive orders on essential commodities, farm trade, Electricity Act and labour laws.

In the joint statement, the unions said they took serious note of the "aggressive measures to complete the neoliberal process taking advantage of the lockdown", a paradigm shift in agricultural economy, "finishing off" peasant agriculture to benefit the "landlord-corporate clique" through ordinances, endangering food security and "near total elimination" of the public sector, liberalised FDI is crucial and strategic sectors among others.