Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers call 'rail roko' on October 18

The decision was taken at a meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella organisation steering the agitation against the three farm laws

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 08 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 22:35 ist
Farmers' organisations on Friday announced a nation-wide 'rail roko' agitation on October 18 to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri killings and rejected the Uttar Pradesh government judicial probe into the matter.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella organisation steering the agitation against the three farm laws since November last year on the borders of the national capital.

The SKM condemned the Modi government's refusal to remove Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish is among those accused of mowing four farmers to death in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

The farmers' organisations also called to observe October 12, the 'antim ardas' rituals of the four farmers who were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, as 'Shaheed Kisan Diwas'. They also appealed to people to organise prayer meetings in temples, gurudwaras, churches and mosques and observe candlelight vigils across the country.

“If the demand for arrests of the accused for the killings and sacking of the Minister of State is not met by October 11, SKM will go ahead with a call for all-India rail roko on October 18,” Darshan Pal, leader of SKM said.

The SKM also welcomed the apology tendered by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over his remarks urging BJP cadres to use force against the protesting farmers.

Farmers protests
farmers
Farm Bills
Protests
India News

