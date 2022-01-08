Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Landslides triggered by incessant rain on Saturday blocked the Jammu-Srinagar highway, leaving 3,000 vehicles stranded, according to traffic department officials.

Officials said that over 1,000 vehicles were cleared from Srinagar to Jammu on Friday, after which landslides and shooting stones at multiple places in Ramban district again blocked the highway. "It is heavily raining in Udhampur and Ramban districts along the Jammu-Srinagar highway. For the safety of the travellers, no traffic is being allowed this time," a traffic department official said.

"All vehicles stranded on the highway are parked at safe places," the official said.

Reports also said that snowfall is continuing in Patnitop and Banihal areas of the highway. The highway is strategically important because supplies of all essential commodities to the landlocked Kashmir Valley are routed through this key route.

Closure of the highway often leads to hoarding and black marketing in the valley.

