Lata Mangeshkar cremated with full state honours

The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai, following her death early Sunday.
Dignitaries including Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan were present to pay their respects. The national flag was received by Adinath Mangeshkar, the son of Hridaynath Mangeshkar.
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine
In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos
Not everyone is male or female
When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da
Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years
RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'
DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf
Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II
Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?
Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland