Lata Mangeshkar cremated with full state honours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 06 2022, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 19:23 ist
Artist Shreehari Pavale makes a 'rangoli' art to pay homage to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, at Vashi, Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai, following her death early Sunday.

Dignitaries including Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan were present to pay their respects. The national flag was received by Adinath Mangeshkar, the son of Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

More to follow...

