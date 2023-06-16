Law Commission seeks info from govt on age of consent

Law Commission seeks information from government on age of consent

Last year, the Delhi HC said POCSO Act was to protect children from sexual exploitation and not to criminalise consensual romantic relationships between young adults.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 16 2023, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 16:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The 22nd Law Commission, which is looking into the issue of age of consent, held a meeting with officials of the Women and Child Development Ministry recently and sought details on the subject, sources said on Friday.

Over the years, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which defines a child as a person aged below 18, has often come in conflict with the role of consent in determining the nature of relationships between adolescents.

Sources said the Law Commission held a meeting with the government and sought some information on the matter of age of consent.

Read | In Tamil Nadu, 'trial monitoring officers' are helping survivors in Pocso cases get justice

"We are dealing with the subject...we had a meeting with them to provide some information," a government functionary said.

Last year, the Delhi High Court had said that the intention behind the POCSO Act was to protect children from sexual exploitation and that it was never meant to criminalise consensual romantic relationships between young adults.

The court made the observation while granting bail to a boy who married a 17-year-old girl and was apprehended under the Act enacted in 2012.

The Law Commission, which is constituted every three years, advises government on complex legal issues.

The present Law Commission is headed by Justice (retired) Ritu Raj Awasthi.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Law Commission
Pocso act
Women and Child Development Ministry

Related videos

What's Brewing

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

 