Lawrence Bishnoi questioned over threat letter to Salman Khan

Bishnoi questioned over threat letter to Salman Khan

Bishnoi was questioned by the Special Cell as he had previously vowed to kill Salman Khan

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 07 2022, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 14:01 ist
Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was questioned by the Delhi Police over a threat letter that was recently received by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan, official sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Bishnoi has denied any involvement in the said death threat and maintained that he has no hand in it.

Bishnoi was questioned by the Special Cell as he had previously, a few years back, vowed to kill Salman Khan for the latter's alleged involvement in the infamous black buck poaching case.

Also Read: Security tightened for Salman Khan, family after death threat

The Mumbai Police said that Salim Khan, 87, was handed over an unsigned, hand-written threat letter on Sunday morning around 7.30 am by an unknown person on a bench where he normally rests after jogging at the Bandra Bandstand promenade, and it was addressed to him and his son Salman.

The letter is signed off with some initials which the police are probing and also attempting to unravel if they are linked to any past incidents targeting Salman Khan.

The police are also scouring CCTV footage of the area for clues and questioning locals for further leads on the threat letter.

