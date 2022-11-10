Kerala amends varsity rules to remove Guv as chancellor

LDF govt amends Kerala Kalamandalam deemed varsity rules to remove Guv as its Chancellor

Guv Arif Mohammed Khan is presently Chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam according to its website

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 10 2022, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 19:52 ist
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

The LDF government on Thursday amended the rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove the Governor as its Chancellor, a position which would now be filled with an eminent person from the field of Art and Culture.

Suiting action to its words that it no longer wants Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the helm of universities in the state, the Pinarayi Vijayan headed dispensation issued an order amending the rules and regulations of the deemed university of Art and Culture.

Also Read: After Kerala HC order, scores level 1-1 between Governor and government

Khan is presently Chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam according to its website. The move comes amidst the government's ongoing tussle with Khan over functioning of universities, including appointment of Vice Chancellors, in the state and its announcement that it will come out with an ordinance to replace him with eminent academicians at the helm of varsities in Kerala.

The amended rules of the deemed university also state that the governance system and management structure of the Kerala Kalamandalam shall be in accordance with the decision of the state government.

