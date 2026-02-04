Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Nobody wants to die': Ukrainians flee from southeast as Russia lurches forward

Fighting has intensified in recent weeks in key ⁠areas of the southeastern front, Ukraine's military has said, particularly around the ⁠town of Huliaipole - 40 km (25 miles) to the east of Tavriiske.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 17:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 17:07 IST
World newsUkraineRussia

Follow us on :

Follow Us