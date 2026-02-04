<p>Tavriiske: In the last few weeks, buses have stopped running to the village of Tavriiske in southeast Ukraine from the major city of Zaporizhzhia, some 50 km (31 miles) away.</p><p>As the war with Russia has drawn nearer, the village is slowly emptying. Maryna Vyshnevska, 35, said it had become too dangerous for her and her five children - some of the few remaining residents - to stay.</p><p>"We thought they (the Russians) would be driven back and all this would stop," Vyshnevska said, before packing her family and a handful of belongings into a police evacuation bus. "But when we realised it would only get worse and worse, it was better to leave."</p><p>As Russia and Ukraine start new U.S.-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Moscow's forces have slowly ground forward along various parts of the 1,200-km (745 mile) front line in recent months.</p><p>While closing on the so-called "fortress belt" of cities in the eastern Donetsk region, Russian troops are also advancing toward Zaporizhzhia - which is the capital of one of four Ukrainian regions the Kremlin has claimed as its own despite occupying only part of the Zaporizhzhia region.</p>.Israeli strikes kill 18 in Gaza, patient crossings at Rafah halted.<p><strong>'Every week, we see more destruction'</strong></p><p>Fighting has intensified in recent weeks in key areas of the southeastern front, Ukraine's military has said, particularly around the town of Huliaipole - 40 km (25 miles) to the east of Tavriiske.</p><p>In Tavriiske and nearby villages, which sit in a bulge in the frontline with Russian forces on three sides, residents told Reuters during a recent visit that they feared for their lives amid the constant threat of drone and bomb attacks.</p><p>Police teams and volunteers roam the main regional road - which is shrouded in anti-drone netting - to rescue residents in danger. Local authorities said almost no families remain in the area around Tavriiske.</p><p>"Every day, every week, we see more destruction and a greater risk of entering towns like these," said volunteer Vlad Makhovskyi, 51, adorned with a tactical helmet and gear.</p><p>At one location, two men lugged an elderly woman out of a ramshackle house on a bright pink bed sheet.</p><p>Nataliia Fedorenko, 66, broke down into tears describing the mounting emotional toll of remaining in a war zone as fighting worsened. Like Vyshnevska, she also left.</p><p>"It's scary. Nobody wants to die. I know I don't have much time left, but this kind of death...?"</p>