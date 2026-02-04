Menu
Fitness is getting better and I will be back soon: Rishabh Pant

'My fitness is getting better day by day. I am working hard at the Centre of Excellence and I think I'm going to be out (on the field) soon.'
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 17:04 IST
Published 04 February 2026, 17:04 IST
