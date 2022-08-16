Leaders extend greetings on Parsi New Year

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of Parsi New Year.

In a series of tweets, the Vice President said: "I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of 'Navroz', which marks the beginning of Parsi New Year. Celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety, Navroz reflects the spirit of fraternity and compassion.

"Parsi community in India, though small in number, has made invaluable contributions to nation building, and they hold a very special place in the cultural mosaic of India. May the festival of Navroz' bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives."

Also taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said: "Greetings on Parsi New Year. May the coming year be filled with joy, prosperity and good health. Navroz Mubarak!."

Greetings on Parsi New Year. May the coming year be filled with joy, prosperity and good health. Navroz Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "On Parsi New Year, I extend warm greetings to our sisters and brothers of the Parsi community. May the coming year be filled with joy, peace and good health. Navroz Mubarak."

On Parsi New Year, I extend warm greetings to our sisters and brothers of the Parsi community. May the coming year be filled with joy, peace and good health. Navroz Mubarak. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2022

Wishing people on the occasion Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted: "Navroz Mubarak. May the Parsi New Year bring hope, happiness and health to all."