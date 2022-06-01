Letter sent to SC over targeted killings of Kashmiri Hindus

A letter petition was on Wednesday sent to the Chief Justice of India and other judges of the Supreme Court to take cognisance of "targetted killings'' of Hindu minorities in Kashmir, saying these incidents "created a sense of fear, vulnerability and insecurity among the community living in the valley".

Advocate Vineet Jindal, in his letter, sought a direction from the government to provide adequate security to Hindu minorities in Kashmir on an immediate basis and establish a special delegated unit to structure and administer a system to ensure the safety and security of minority groups in Kashmir.

He also sought a direction to investigate the recent killing of Hindu minorities by the National Security Agency and grant Rs one crore as compensation to the family of the victims of targetted killings and a government job to one family member.

The letter cited the murder of a female Hindu teacher, named Rajni Bala in her school at Kulgam on Tuesday, which is the seventh such "targetted killing" in Kashmir. Earlier, three policemen and three civilians were killed by militants in targetted attacks, it pointed out.

Maintaining that the recent developments have once again reminded us of the violent incidents of the massacre of Hindus in 1989-90, the letter claimed many government employees, who returned to the Valley after being given jobs under the Prime Minister's special employment scheme for Kashmiri migrants, have quietly left accommodations and several of them have been demanding for transfers from Kashmir to Jammu owing to the fear of losing their lives and for the sake of their families well being.

"Such killings have created uncertainty and vulnerability among the Hindus residing in Kashmir. These target killings are an open challenge to the principles laid down by the Constitution and have questioned the sovereignty of our country. These target killings are not only an attempt to create fear among Hindus but also an attempt to wage war and create unrest in the country," it said.

The lawyer also claimed a letter petition was sent to the top court on October 9, 2021, to take suo-motu cognisance on the killings of minorities in Kashmir but since it was not taken on a serious note therefore this situation continued up till now.