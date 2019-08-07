Life and times of Sushma Swaraj: A look back

Former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj breathed her last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Tuesday night. She was 67. The quick-witted and fiery leader has made her mark in the nation's political arena time and again. From being the youngest MLA, the first woman CM, an anticipated candidate for BJP president and the very approachable External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj was a leader, unmatched. Here are a few milestones from her lifetime:

