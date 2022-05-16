News Live: 'Asian man in his 60s' behind California church shooting
News Live: 'Asian man in his 60s' behind California church shooting
updated: May 16 2022, 07:53 ist
Here is the latest news from India and around the world!
07:52
One dead, four 'critically wounded' in California church shooting
One person was dead and four others in "critical" condition after a shooting at a church near Los Angeles, law enforcement said Sunday, just one day after a gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in New York state.
Parishioners were attending a banquet following a morning church service when the gunman began his rampage, authorities said.
One dead, four 'critically wounded' in California church shooting
One person was dead and four others in "critical" condition after a shooting at a church near Los Angeles, law enforcement said Sunday, just one day after a gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in New York state.
Parishioners were attending a banquet following a morning church service when the gunman began his rampage, authorities said.
Read more
Police say suspect in California church shooting is Asian male in his 60s who is not believed to live in the community, reports AP.
US president, first lady to travel to Buffalo -- the site of gun attack -- on Tuesday to 'grieve with the community'