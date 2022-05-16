News Live: 'Asian man in his 60s' behind California church shooting

  • updated: May 16 2022, 07:53 ist
  • 07:52

    One dead, four 'critically wounded' in California church shooting

    One person was dead and four others in "critical" condition after a shooting at a church near Los Angeles, law enforcement said Sunday, just one day after a gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in New York state.

    Parishioners were attending a banquet following a morning church service when the gunman began his rampage, authorities said.

  • 07:16

    Police say suspect in California church shooting is Asian male in his 60s who is not believed to live in the community, reports AP.

  • 07:12

      US president, first lady to travel to Buffalo -- the site of gun attack -- on Tuesday to 'grieve with the community'