News Live: Encounter under way between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam

Leclerc seizes Miami pole in Ferrari front row sweep
Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc took pole position for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari team mate Carlos Sainz in a front row lockout in qualifying on Saturday.
The pole was the Monegasque's third in five races this season, and 12th of his career as well as the first time Ferrari had secured the top two grid positions since the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix.
Crossing in Ayodhya to be named after Lata Mangeshkar
A prominent crossing in Ayodhya will be developed and named after legendary singer Bharat Ratna late Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Ayodhya administration to identify a prominent crossing in the temple town and send a proposal to the state government in the next 15 days for renaming it after Lata Mangeshkar.
PM Modi reviews NEP's implementation, calls for developing hybrid learning
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday advocated developing a hybrid system of online and offline learning to avoid overexposure of schoolchildren to technology, as he chaired a high-level meeting to review the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).
The new policy is being rolled out with the objectives of access, equity, inclusivity and quality, he said, according to an official statement.
Encounter under way between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam
An encounter between security forces and terrorists is under way in the Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam.
