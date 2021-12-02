News Live: UP Congress president reviews preparedness for Priyanka Gandhi's 'Pratigya Rally'

UP Congress president reviews preparedness for Priyanka Gandhi's 'Pratigya Rally'
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu was in Ghaziabad on Wednesday to review preparedness for party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's proposed 'Pratigya Rally', which will be held in Moradabad.
Speaking to the media, he said the Congress will contest next year's Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on its own.
The Congress party will fulfil its poll promises if it comes to power, he said.
(PTI)
07:32
WTA suspends all tournaments in China over Peng concerns
WTA Tour chairman Steve Simon said Wednesday the women's tennis circuit is suspending all tournaments in China over concerns about the safety of Chinese player Peng Shuai.
BSF fires on drone coming from Pakistan side in Amritsar sector
The Border Security Force Wednesday said its troops fired on a drone along the India-Pakistan border in the Amritsar sector, forcing it to return.
