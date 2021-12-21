News Live: TMC headed for landslide win in KMC Polls

In J&K, the 40-day winter period 'Chillai Kalan' begins from today. The sub-zero temperature freezes water bodies, including Dal lake during Chillai Kalan which ends in January.
10:14
KMC Polls: TMC leading on 114, BJP on 2, CPI(M) on 2, Congress on 2, Independent 1, as per official trends by West Bengal State Election Commission
10:14
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting concludes, in Delhi
10:14
One Pakistani intruder shot dead by the Border Security Force along the Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur sector when he crossed over to the Indian territory at 6.45 am this morning
10:13
Absconding accused in the murder of a retired IAF officer from Delhi's Mahipalpur area arrested from Cyberabad, Telangana
09:42
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee 'rail roko' agitation continues in Devidaspura, Amritsar over various demands-farm loan waiver, compensation, jobs for families of farmers who died in farm protest
09:42
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway in Delhi
09:27
Nagaland Govt upgrades two sub-divisions to full-fledged districts, creates a new one
09:27
JP Nadda arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.
07:01
Unnao rape victim road accident: Sengar, five others discharged
Expelled Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, along with five others, was on Monday discharged in the Unnao rape survivor's rape accident case after a Delhi court found no evidence against him.
TMC workers and supporters celebrate outside the residence of CM and party chief Mamata Banerjee as official trends show the party leading in KMC Polls
Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' category with overall AQI standing at 316 - ANI
Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' category with overall AQI standing at 316, as per SAFAR-India. The air quality of Mumbai and Pune cities is in 'poor' category.