News Live: TMC headed for landslide win in KMC Polls

  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 10:41 ist
  • 10:18

    TMC workers and supporters celebrate outside the residence of CM and party chief Mamata Banerjee as official trends show the party leading in KMC Polls

  • 10:15

    In J&K, the 40-day winter period 'Chillai Kalan' begins from today. The sub-zero temperature freezes water bodies, including Dal lake during Chillai Kalan which ends in January.

  • 10:14

    KMC Polls: TMC leading on 114, BJP on 2, CPI(M) on 2, Congress on 2, Independent 1, as per official trends by West Bengal State Election Commission

  • 10:14

    BJP Parliamentary Party meeting concludes, in Delhi

  • 10:14

    One Pakistani intruder shot dead by the Border Security Force along the Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur sector when he crossed over to the Indian territory at 6.45 am this morning

  • 10:13

    Absconding accused in the murder of a retired IAF officer from Delhi's Mahipalpur area arrested from Cyberabad, Telangana

  • 09:42

    Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee 'rail roko' agitation continues in Devidaspura, Amritsar over various demands-farm loan waiver, compensation, jobs for families of farmers who died in farm protest

  • 09:42

    BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway in Delhi

  • 09:27

    Nagaland Govt upgrades two sub-divisions to full-fledged districts, creates a new one

  • 09:27

    JP Nadda arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.

  • 07:01

    Unnao rape victim road accident: Sengar, five others discharged

    Expelled Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, along with five others, was on Monday discharged in the Unnao rape survivor's rape accident case after a Delhi court found no evidence against him.

  • 06:56

    Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' category with overall AQI standing at 316 - ANI

    Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' category with overall AQI standing at 316, as per SAFAR-India. The air quality of Mumbai and Pune cities is in 'poor' category.