News Live: 3 terrorists killed in Pulwama anti-terror operation
updated: Jan 05 2022, 08:45 ist
08:44
Mominul hails Bangladesh's 'unbelievable' win over NZ
Mominul Haque hailed Bangladesh's "unbelievable" win over New Zealand on Wednesday after they beat the world test champions by eight wickets to end the 'Black Caps' run of 17 matches without defeat on home soil.
Seamer Ebadot Hossain took a career best 6-46 as the tourists dismissed New Zealand for 169 early on day five at Mount Maunganui and then knocked off the 40 runs for victory for the loss of two wickets.
It was Bangladesh's first win in any format of the game in New Zealand and gave them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
08:34
3 terrorists killed in Pulwama anti-terror operation
#UPDATE | Three JeM terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Chandgam, Pulwama. One of them is a Pakistani national. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 2 M-4 carbines & 1 AK series rifle recovered: IGP Kashmir
Indonesia to review coal export ban that has driven up global prices
Indonesian coal miners are due to hold talks with government officials on Wednesday on a ban on the country's coal exports that has unnerved global markets for the fuel and triggered energy security concerns in some major economies.
Indonesia, the world's top exporter of thermal coal and China's largest overseas supplier, on Saturday announced a ban on exports in January to avoid outages at domestic generators.
Miners were scheduled to meet Indonesian trade minister Muhammad Lutfi starting from 0900 am(0200 GMT), an official at an Indonesian coal miners' association said.
08:04
1 terrorist killed in Pulwama anti-terror operation
#UPDATE | One terrorist killed in an anti-terror operation in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir: Police
Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in the Chandgam area of Pulwama district. More details awaited: Kashmir Zone Police
07:14
PM Modi to visit Ferozepur, Punjab today to inaugurate multiple development projects
PM Modi to visit Ferozepur, Punjab today. PM will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 cr. These projects include Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur &two new medical colleges at Kapurthala &Hoshiarpur: PMO
3 terrorists killed in Pulwama anti-terror operation
1 terrorist killed in Pulwama anti-terror operation
PM Modi to visit Ferozepur, Punjab today to inaugurate multiple development projects
